 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sewell: Vote no on Racine exceeding revenue limits
0 comments

Sewell: Vote no on Racine exceeding revenue limits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Please vote No on the referendum for the city of Racine to exceed their revenue limits.

City taxes are already well over half of our property tax bills, if the referendum is approved it will push the city share to near 60% of the total.

It would be one thing if approving the referendum would restore city employee retiree health benefits to what the retirees believe is required under contract, so their lawsuit would end, but this referendum as stated is only to pay part of the reduced benefits. If their lawsuit is successful the city will need to provide much more expensive insurance to them.

City taxpayers are already reeling under higher taxes due to the city's poor decisions and fraud regarding Machinery Row. This failed project cost taxpayers millions of dollars only to tear down buildings, removing them from the tax rolls. Until the city cleans up it's act and spends more wisely they don't deserve more tax dollars. The city needs to live within their means like us taxpayers have to. We can't keep supporting bad ideas by our elected officials.

Jim Sewell, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

DeMatthew: Seeking readers' help

I am writing this in hopes that your readers can help me solve a problem I am having with a man that is supposed to be working for me and is c…

Letters

Venn: Good candidates

There are a number of men running for Racine County offices and the House of Representatives on the Republican ticket in the 2020 election. I …

Letters

Walterman: Masks and choice

Reply to Judith A. Panyk on wearing a mask should be a choice. On the day your letter appeared in The Journal Times, Racine County had another…

Letters

Schultz: A suggested new order

If Joe Biden were elected by popular vote as president, Donald Trump would become the second in executive command as Veep of Vice or vice-vers…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News