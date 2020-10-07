Sewell: Vote no on Racine exceeding revenue limits

Please vote No on the referendum for the city of Racine to exceed their revenue limits.

City taxes are already well over half of our property tax bills, if the referendum is approved it will push the city share to near 60% of the total.

It would be one thing if approving the referendum would restore city employee retiree health benefits to what the retirees believe is required under contract, so their lawsuit would end, but this referendum as stated is only to pay part of the reduced benefits. If their lawsuit is successful the city will need to provide much more expensive insurance to them.

City taxpayers are already reeling under higher taxes due to the city's poor decisions and fraud regarding Machinery Row. This failed project cost taxpayers millions of dollars only to tear down buildings, removing them from the tax rolls. Until the city cleans up it's act and spends more wisely they don't deserve more tax dollars. The city needs to live within their means like us taxpayers have to. We can't keep supporting bad ideas by our elected officials.

Jim Sewell, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0