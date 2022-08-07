 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sewell: Vote for Stone

I'm supporting Jay Stone for State Senate and hope you will also.

He supports election integrity and will support legislation to fix the huge conflict of interest in who recounts school referendum.

It is unbelievable that current law specifies that the school district chooses the canvass board who make all decisions about a recount and hire all the tabulators. Does it sound fair and trustworthy for school district administrators to be handling ballots where the district stands to gain $1 billion dollars while keeping observers six feet away?

Sadly the incumbent hasn't done anything to correct this issue, so I'm supporting Jay Stone Aug. 9.

Jim Sewell, Racine

