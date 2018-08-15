Government, social service agencies and churches are collaborating to find ways to insure that the economic development that is underway in Racine County does not pass by the hard to employ citizens of our area. These residents usually have barriers to overcome to make them desirable to potential employers.
With assistance, barriers such as education, training, language and drivers licenses can be overcome. One barrier that is extremely difficult, and makes a person chronically unemployable, is drugs and alcohol abuse.
Knowing that drugs and alcohol abuse is such an impediment to being a good citizen, employee and family member why is the City of Racine considering a referendum on the legalization of marijuana? Do the difficult-to-employ people of Racine need one more obstacle, one more temptation to their path of financial stability and becoming contributing members of their families and community?
All throughout the United States, people are dying from another type of drug, opioids. We recognize the crisis level and the cruelty of this drug abuse. Are we so schizophrenic in our decision making that we don’t recognize that simply calling one drug as “recreational” and another one as “highly dangerous,” does not limit the great social and personal dangers that they create?
If Racine goes down the same path as other communities and opens up drug use, it will continue to have the highest unemployment in the state and no business development will change this dynamic.
Deacon Eric Sewell of St. Sebastian & St. Lucy Parishes
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Another deterrent to getting a job is a criminal record. Decriminalize MJ and expunge any related past offenses. Stop the reefer madness
The unemployment rate in states that have legal marijuana is very low, but more importantly, the war on drugs is a failure and it unduly targets minorities.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.