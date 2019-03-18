On March 9, the HOPES Center held our annual Raising HOPES Talent Show at the Siena Center. The event was an outstanding success. Thank you to the many generous sponsors and businesses who made the fundraiser successful. A round of applause for the performers who shared their talent with the audience. Thanks to all of our kind guests who came to share the evening despite the weather predictions. Our fundraiser was fantastic because of you!
The HOPES Center, a Racine Dominican sponsored ministry, helps people transition out of homelessness. We offer services out of our Downtown office during the day and on the streets of Racine at night. We collaborate closely with shelters and other organizations and groups that serve people experiencing homelessness in the city and county of Racine. Meeting people where they are, the HOPES Center walks with them on their journey out of homelessness.
The HOPES Center strives to be an asset to the Racine community. We offer housing programs that follow a housing first philosophy, but perhaps most important is the work of our street outreach teams. We connect with people who are living on the streets, wherever they are, and build relationships with them. Over time, many of these individuals and families accept our guidance, overcome their challenges, and move out of homelessness. Our teams provide sleeping bags, thermal socks, a hot burrito and a cup of coffee. We save lives.
Thank you Racine for your continued support!
Karen Severson, HOPES Center board member
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.