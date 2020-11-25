Servantez: City worker needs support

I’m currently employed by the City of Racine. I was exposed to COVID-19 through another coworker. I tested positive and I have all the symptoms. I was told I would be paid for my absence due to the COVID-19 care act. I have not received my pay and it’s been 10 days. I don’t get any answers from anyone at the human resource office. I feel I am being treated very unfairly due to my race along with my troubled background. I've been reaching out to everyone at City Hall and I get nowhere.