Servantez: City worker needs support
I’m currently employed by the City of Racine. I was exposed to COVID-19 through another coworker. I tested positive and I have all the symptoms. I was told I would be paid for my absence due to the COVID-19 care act. I have not received my pay and it’s been 10 days. I don’t get any answers from anyone at the human resource office. I feel I am being treated very unfairly due to my race along with my troubled background. I've been reaching out to everyone at City Hall and I get nowhere.

Now I am ill at home with no support from my local government (job) or anything. Please help me get my voice heard because this is not right on how I’m being treated. I feel not only myself but others as well need a voice so stuff can get done for us. Thank you so much for your help and time.

Roberto Servantez, Racine 

