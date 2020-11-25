Servantez: City worker needs support

I’m currently employed by the City of Racine. I was exposed to COVID-19 through another coworker. I tested positive and I have all the symptoms. I was told I would be paid for my absence due to the COVID-19 care act. I have not received my pay and it’s been 10 days. I don’t get any answers from anyone at the human resource office. I feel I am being treated very unfairly due to my race along with my troubled background. I've been reaching out to everyone at City Hall and I get nowhere.
Now I am ill at home with no support from my local government (job) or anything. Please help me get my voice heard because this is not right on how I’m being treated. I feel not only myself but others as well need a voice so stuff can get done for us. Thank you so much for your help and time.
Roberto Servantez, Racine
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!