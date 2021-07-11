Sen. Wirch: MIA project

The state budget has passed both houses of the Legislature.

I have made it no secret that the budget crafted by republicans left much to be desired in terms of K-12 and special ed funding; homelessness prevention; health care; Kenosha’s Innovation Neighborhood; mental health services; improvements to our outdated unemployment benefits system; and more; one of the greatest disappointments, though, is an area that should have been a bipartisan slam dunk.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison runs the “Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Program”, known as the MIA Project.

Faculty, students and staff from different fields assist in discovery, identification and return of remains of missing-in-action American service members.

Funding has been an issue. Last session, I co-sponsored bipartisan legislation to provide $180,000 annually for the MIA Project; the bill passed the assembly and senate in different forms, and COVID hit before a compromise was reached.