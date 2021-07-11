Sen. Wirch: MIA project

The state budget has passed both houses of the Legislature.
I have made it no secret that the budget crafted by republicans left much to be desired in terms of K-12 and special ed funding; homelessness prevention; health care; Kenosha’s Innovation Neighborhood; mental health services; improvements to our outdated unemployment benefits system; and more; one of the greatest disappointments, though, is an area that should have been a bipartisan slam dunk.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison runs the “Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Program”, known as the MIA Project.
Faculty, students and staff from different fields assist in discovery, identification and return of remains of missing-in-action American service members.
Funding has been an issue. Last session, I co-sponsored bipartisan legislation to provide $180,000 annually for the MIA Project; the bill passed the assembly and senate in different forms, and COVID hit before a compromise was reached.
Governor Evers included this annual funding in his budget proposal; republicans on the Joint Finance Committee, not wanting to give the governor “a win”, stripped it out. Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) tried to amend the budget bill on the floor to add the project funding back in but was defeated on a party-line vote.
As a veteran of the Army Reserve, I have seen the sacrifice that military families make when a family member enlists; the loss they must feel when that family member doesn’t come home and they are left without answers is unimaginable.
We owe these families an opportunity at closure, and republicans in the senate just made that more difficult.
Senator Bob Wirch, Somers