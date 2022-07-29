Seianas: Let's ban parades

Since banning assault rifles doesn't seem possible.
How about banning parades?
Dale Seianas, Racine
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Since banning assault rifles doesn't seem possible.
How about banning parades?
Dale Seianas, Racine
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
I am a resident of Waukesha County and I will be casting my vote for Sarah Godlewski for Senate.
Senator Wanggaard recently announced he is running for office again. Why not? He can't lose due to gerrymandering!
On July 14 the government released its monthly Producer Price Index Report which charts how much producers are paying for goods -- the wholesale cost. The inflation report was worse than expected: wholesale prices spiked to a near-record high of 11.3% in June. Price hikes for the producer will trickle down to the consumer.
I am saddened to learn the paper will no longer be printing the TV listings daily. I rely on this listing for programs I wish to watch.
We need some changes to our educational system.
It is time for the group now calling themselves Republicans to adopt a new name. The current policies and actions of Republican politicians have no connection to historical Republican positions.
On one hand, it was heartening to see news in the newspaper of a bicycle give-away at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center and of a bike parad…
I'm writing in regards to an article I saw in The Journal Times on Saturday, July 9 titled, "Court: Health officials can issue unilateral orders."
Some 75 million Americans voted for a wannabe dictator and millions say they would vote for him again even though he violently assaulted our Congress and its police.
The “originalist” justices ignored the late 1700s when abortion was allowed and Benjamin Franklin published a book on self-abortions.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.