Scripko: Students can handle truth

Dear Senator,

Please respect the professionalism of educators.

Senate Bill 411 will encourage censorship and self-censorship that is damaging to a presentation of the total picture of the real world. Students can handle the truth about shortcomings for they see negatives in their daily lives.

Parents, like medical patients, can present their complaints, but should they be able to interfere with the needs and rights of others needing clear-eyed information and care? Cutting state funds to local school systems by bureaucracy in Madison?

An old teacher who values truth telling,

Nancy Scripko, Racine

