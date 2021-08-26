 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scripko: Students can handle truth
0 Comments

Scripko: Students can handle truth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Senator,

Please respect the professionalism of educators.

Senate Bill 411 will encourage censorship and self-censorship that is damaging to a presentation of the total picture of the real world. Students can handle the truth about shortcomings for they see negatives in their daily lives.

Parents, like medical patients, can present their complaints, but should they be able to interfere with the needs and rights of others needing clear-eyed information and care? Cutting state funds to local school systems by bureaucracy in Madison?

An old teacher who values truth telling,

Nancy Scripko, Racine

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Orre: Still telling lies

Narcissist, misogynist, psycho, solipsist, pathological, prurient deviate. You got it, D.J.Rump. I like something simpler: liar, cheat, coward…

Letters

French: National Night Out

National Night Out was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and it was the perfect night to “give crime and drugs a going away party!”

Letters

Panyk: Mandate the vaccine

I heard on the news recently that the CDC is now saying that fully vaccinated need to wear a mask inside if their area has a lot of new cases …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News