Scripko: Open letter to Rep. Wittke

Has your staff analyzed the total effects of your email updates? Such a lost opportunity to truly communicate with constituents.

Is it possible “happy talk only” actually leads to anger, depression and even apathy?

We want to know your thinking about pressing issues: COVID control, environmental concerns, mental health and school funding, present and future shortages of key employees, gun laws, gerrymandering effects, election investigations. The list goes on.

What are your priorities on pending bills? My seven decades of deep and varied reading, frequent and intense conversations, and extensive international experiences lead me to be very worried about the prognosis for our democracy.

You are in a position to lead. Please challenge party leaders.

A monthly column in local paper and/or a detailed discussion of a particular issue in your “update?" Why not?

Nancy Scripko, Mount Pleasant

