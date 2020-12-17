Scripko: Democracy is hard work

Open letter to Congressman Steil:
Recently you emailed a “questionnaire” to constituents. Do you really want our thoughts on our communal concerns?
Why the opening mocking statement implying that the marijuana bill has been the year-long focus of House Democrats and not COVID-19 relief. Really?
Of course, all your listed issues are important. Some more immediate, others deep-rooted needing diverse input and goodwill so as to reach cooperation and compromise. Yes, politics is the art of the possible.
Why set up a question with an either/or response? Perhaps the “defund police” slogan really means reallocate funds. Would a triage 911 call involving a mental health expert be opposed by officers? Why do so many Christians believe they are both pro-life and pro-choice?
Democracy is hard work. Your job is to build trust in government.
Nancy Ripp Scripko, Mount Pleasant
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!