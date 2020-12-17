 Skip to main content
Scripko: Democracy is hard work
Open letter to Congressman Steil:

Recently you emailed a “questionnaire” to constituents. Do you really want our thoughts on our communal concerns?

Why the opening mocking statement implying that the marijuana bill has been the year-long focus of House Democrats and not COVID-19 relief. Really?

Of course, all your listed issues are important. Some more immediate, others deep-rooted needing diverse input and goodwill so as to reach cooperation and compromise. Yes, politics is the art of the possible.

Why set up a question with an either/or response? Perhaps the “defund police” slogan really means reallocate funds. Would a triage 911 call involving a mental health expert be opposed by officers? Why do so many Christians believe they are both pro-life and pro-choice?

Democracy is hard work. Your job is to build trust in government.

Nancy Ripp Scripko, Mount Pleasant

