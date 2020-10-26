Scripko: Convene Legislature to work on serious issues

Dear Assembly Speaker Vos and Senate Leader Fitzgerald,

Why not convene the Wisconsin Legislature to work on serious issues.

Why not legislate virus controls proven effective in other states and countries so as to educate citizens?

Why not write laws to reduce the current lawsuits rather than burden the courts and cost taxpayers?

Why not promote election efficiency and voter confidence by allowing the enormous number of absentee ballots to be counted (and kept confidential) early?

Interesting facts:

Wisconsin has full-time legislature (1 of 10) so large staffs and adequate salaries, but while the other nine have met average of 38 times, Wisconsin has zero bills since April 14.

Taxpayers suffer.

Legislators hide.

Nancy Scripko, Mount Pleasant

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0