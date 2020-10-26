 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scripko: Convene Legislature to work on serious issues
0 comments

Scripko: Convene Legislature to work on serious issues

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Assembly Speaker Vos and Senate Leader Fitzgerald,

Why not convene the Wisconsin Legislature to work on serious issues.

Why not legislate virus controls proven effective in other states and countries so as to educate citizens?

Why not write laws to reduce the current lawsuits rather than burden the courts and cost taxpayers?

Why not promote election efficiency and voter confidence by allowing the enormous number of absentee ballots to be counted (and kept confidential) early?

Interesting facts:

Wisconsin has full-time legislature (1 of 10) so large staffs and adequate salaries, but while the other nine have met average of 38 times, Wisconsin has zero bills since April 14.

Taxpayers suffer.

Legislators hide.

Nancy Scripko, Mount Pleasant

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Johnson: On suckers and losers

Even Fox News reported that Trump considers soldiers who are wounded or captured or die in battle to be “suckers” or “losers.” He escaped mili…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News