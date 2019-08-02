{{featured_button_text}}

I was gobsmacked when President Trumped tweeted: "Hashtag Free Rocky."

We got our Rocky from the society in 2012. He does not need to be set free. He has an okay life. Occasionally, if the front door needs to be left open for a bit, we deposit him in a closet. But it's only so he doesn't escape into the perilous and daunting outdoors. Yet, with his devil-may-care attitude, he has frequently gotten out.

In 90-degree weather, in pelting rain, in a snowy blizzard. But then as he forsakenly stares toward the house, I envision him thinking, "Help me now!"

In that instance, clearly, he does not desire his freedom. So our Rocky does not need to be set free. Thank you anyway, Mr. President.

Michael Scott

Mount Pleasant

