I was gobsmacked when President Trumped tweeted: "Hashtag Free Rocky."
We got our Rocky from the society in 2012. He does not need to be set free. He has an okay life. Occasionally, if the front door needs to be left open for a bit, we deposit him in a closet. But it's only so he doesn't escape into the perilous and daunting outdoors. Yet, with his devil-may-care attitude, he has frequently gotten out.
In 90-degree weather, in pelting rain, in a snowy blizzard. But then as he forsakenly stares toward the house, I envision him thinking, "Help me now!"
In that instance, clearly, he does not desire his freedom. So our Rocky does not need to be set free. Thank you anyway, Mr. President.
Michael Scott
Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.