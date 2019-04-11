The good news opportunity is that 50,000 people are coming to Southeast Wisconsin in July 2020 to spend money at restaurants and on housing, food, parking and (likely) gobs of stuff. The bad news, exposure, is that Wisconsin has the third worst roads in America.
Here's a proposal to get those roads fixed and help Wisconsin's beleaguered taxpayers: A surcharge tax of $1,000 per person on the 50,000, and a surcharge tax of $100,000 on 500 corporations desirous to procure "sponsored by" rights at the DNC Convention. That would be $100 million collected toward fixing potholes and crumbling bridges in Southeast Wisconsin. A win-win for everyone!
Possible entities vying for rights: Coke hawking their new beverage, watermelon/sauerkraut coke, Rolling Stones, Kid Rock, Huawei, Apple, Foxconn, Sears, FBI, FSB of the Russian Federation, College Board, Yale, New York Times, Fox News, Motel 6 and any number of other hotels and vacation spots perhaps, including Moro-del-Lago Gateway Resorts.
Yes, money for Wisconsin coffers! #WIRoadMessTraveled
Mike Scott
Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
You missed a 25% off coupon sponsored by the Democrat Party & Planned Parenthood on abortions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.