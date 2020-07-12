Schulz: Thank you, Ridgewood Care Center

These have been trying times for many of us. I want to say something positive. I am 78 years old and a longtime resident at Ridgewood Care Center. I want to commend our administrator, Scott Myers, and the staff here for all the care they have given us at this time. They have comforted us and given us encouragement in many ways.
We want to send a word of encouragement to the community. As someone once told me, "Take things a day at a time, even a minute at a time." Things will get better. I'm closing with two words, "Keep faith."
John Schulz, Mount Pleasant
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!