Schulz: Foxconn property purchase

Regarding the purchase of final property in the Foxconn area article from Wednesday.

Simply doing the math shows the Mount Pleasant board is being disingenuous.

One-hundred-forty percent of the assessed value ($381,700) is roughly $535,000. With the reported purchase price, it leaves about $224,000 for any "extra" land. Given $50,000/acre, that would mean there was over four acres of "extra" land.

However, the entire parcel is recorded at 1.27 acres — not sure what extra there would be.

Therefore, it must be what is being called "Fair Market Value" rather than "Assessed Value" that’s determining the price.

The local real estate market is pretty hot, but it’s hard to believe that any property is currently worth DOUBLE the assessed value. Especially the last single home in an industrial/commercial area.

So, Mount Pleasant paid double the assessed value plus an additional $200,000 "relocation costs."

Where can we sign up for a similar windfall?

Zachary Schulz, Racine

