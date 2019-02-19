Perhaps if, for example, Pope Francis, the Dalai Lama and the Ayatollah Khomeini were given amnesty to participate in world political, trade and defense meetings, some good might be the result for humanity in general.
Much needed recognizance, tolerance and common ground might provide a better chance of flourishing to every person on the earth.
I’m not a devil’s advocate, atheist, or savage; just a human being who has seen and studied enough of war, trying to conceive better outcomes.
Phil Schultz
Racine
