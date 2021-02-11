Schultz: The Fourth Street bridge

As I remember Racine, the old Fourth Street bridge across Root River was a needed walking link to downtown from Case industries just across the river.

It was an important connection in the earlier days; downtown businesses were supported by the Case workers; downtown banks, restaurants, amusements, clothing, shoes and three well supplied dime stores provided ready means to supply the workers of their wants and needs.

If the City of Racine ever hopes to recapture some of its former glory downtown, it would behoove Racine’s mayor to approach the State Transportation Dept., Case International and interested parties in having at least a cute one car lane walking bridge across the span. Cars would have to wait at either end for the bridge to clear before making a crossing either way, and Preservation Racine and Racine Manufacturer’s associates could use some credit for bridging that gap from State to Marquette streets.

From the southwest overlook on Water Street, the huge new Case eagle on Douglas Avenue south of State Street looks pretty small from downtown; the tourists must cross over on State Street to miss the boats and see the sights, or, apply for work.

Phil Schultz, Racine

