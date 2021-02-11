 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schultz: The Fourth Street bridge
0 comments

Schultz: The Fourth Street bridge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As I remember Racine, the old Fourth Street bridge across Root River was a needed walking link to downtown from Case industries just across the river.

It was an important connection in the earlier days; downtown businesses were supported by the Case workers; downtown banks, restaurants, amusements, clothing, shoes and three well supplied dime stores provided ready means to supply the workers of their wants and needs.

If the City of Racine ever hopes to recapture some of its former glory downtown, it would behoove Racine’s mayor to approach the State Transportation Dept., Case International and interested parties in having at least a cute one car lane walking bridge across the span. Cars would have to wait at either end for the bridge to clear before making a crossing either way, and Preservation Racine and Racine Manufacturer’s associates could use some credit for bridging that gap from State to Marquette streets.

From the southwest overlook on Water Street, the huge new Case eagle on Douglas Avenue south of State Street looks pretty small from downtown; the tourists must cross over on State Street to miss the boats and see the sights, or, apply for work.

Phil Schultz, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Justvig: Blatantly unfair

I have refrained from writing this letter for months as I'm not a confrontational person. But, my conscience has nagged me into action.

Letters

Chobanian: Impeachment trial

In early February, the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump is scheduled to begin. The way it works is the House of Representatives impeac…

Letters

Braunreiter: Deepwood revisited

On Jan. 14, the Wind Point Village Board met and decided to cancel a plan that would have provided for the development of four condos by Kornd…

Letters

Polodna: Bernberg creates win

At the January monthly Wind Point Village Board meeting Joe and Kate Maurer said they were going to risk $25,000 or maybe more of their person…

Letters

Orre: Democracy prevails

A recent letter "Progressive Democracy" parrots trumpisms description of what will happen if democrats regain the presidency, which of course …

Letters

Beranis: Mask mania

The “mask mania” has hit our city, state, national and world scene. If I remember right, the mask thing started as news filler about the air q…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News