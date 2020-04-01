Schultz: Taking away our liberties

I want to express my grave concerns regarding the loss of our personal liberties during this coronavirus scare. Asking people to wash their hands, stay away from other people and cover their coughs and generally giving people the best information on how to avoid contracting the disease is very good.

But the government compelling restaurants, bars and other businesses to close is a gross government overreach and unconstitutional. People may say it's allowed due to various "emergency powers" acts passed by state and federal legislatures. These laws, when passed, were unconstitutional and just because the courts didn't rule that way at the time doesn't make it right.

Governor Evers is now going to follow the knee-jerk orders issued by other governors and try to confine people to their homes under threat of the National Guard. This needs to be stopped and our legislators need to do everything they can to stop this overreach on the part of the governor. Unfortunately during pandemics people die. According to the stats the news keeps putting on TV, it looks like the mortality rate in the U.S. is a little over 1%. The government can't be allowed to take away virtually all of its citizens' liberties granted by God and protected by the Constitution.