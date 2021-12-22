Schultz: Speeding as a way of life and death

With American traffic injuries and deaths, the gruesome toll continues every day, and the ambulance chasers, doctors and lawyers are also making a killing off of the unlucky innocent and/or guilty citizens.

General Motors, Fort, Fiat, Chrysler and all other manufacturers continue to produce trucks and automobiles capable of expressway speeds and more, while drug and alcohol abuse by fellow citizens continues to be a contributing factor in these many injuries, fatalities and crashes.

By and large, law enforcement and better common sense is unable to stem the tide of these so-called accidents and, since both the innocent, the guilty and even the experience are involved in these events, the blame for these accidents should fall directly on the producers of these vehicles. They are often driven too fast for the often crowded conditions of American travel or what might be called travail.

A helpful remedy for our speed addiction problems could be for manufacturers to produce well-marked 35 mph maximum speed vehicles for urban areas to mandate added elements of safety, along with fewer traffic lights, stop signs, more corner yield signs and built-in judgement capability by slower moving drivers. Overcrowded expressway safety conditions might also be improved by slower moving vehicles observing the countryside with fewer signs. One might even see some holy cows and horses along the way.

Phil Schultz, Racine

