Schultz: Size of symbol hurts recycling

With all the hoopla about plastic recycling and environmental contamination, it is truly amazing that environmental group lawyers have not stumbled on class action lawsuits forcing makers of gaudily decorated disposable plastic ware and containers to make recycling marks larger and more easily readable for those with relatively normal vision.

It is no wonder to me that so many disregard separating recyclables from non when disposing of garbage; those in recycling industries must suffer eyestrain regularly, probably daily at work, for not only are the triangles too small to read, but the classification numbers are even smaller.