The cloud of Russian meddlings with our elections has been hanging over the country like a feeling of being oppressed while not having any solid examples of what or why or how this is actually happening to us.
The news media and the government have provided us with no good examples of this meddling behavior made obvious to us, and all of our usual information sources have only continued the innuendo of the interference without giving solid proof of how it is performed.
So we as citizens of the United States can only perceive this threat as a vague paranoia to control or manipulate us in one way or another. If we can't understand and know how it's done, we can more easily be bamboozled, and led.
In order to understand this threat as real, we the people need proof through explained examples rather than gossipy gossamer words saying it is happening. In what ways are the Russians actually performing the subterfuge and changing our minds, causing us to vote the way they want us to?
It seems fair to say that in the absence of any substantial proof, we are left to vote the way we wish to anyway, and that really is the crux of freedom of thought without the trammels of mind control, and you can take this letter anyway you choose...
Phil Schultz
Racine
