This early Amendment was probably written to protect First Amendment inalienable rights. With the developments of the 21st Century, Second Amendment rights need modification to protect First Amendment rights.
Both sides: Please consider these ideas:
- Early home MF weapon education. Lacking this, ten-week middle school class, like cookin’ and printing.
- Limit registered weapons available to each person to one or two. More than two weapons requires a collector’s permit.
- A weapon’s primary usage is detailed, along with the weapon’s type, make, caliber and serial number.
- Weapons firing faster than five seconds between rounds and magazine capacity more than five rounds are banned domestically. This promotes accurate hunt aiming and protects ourselves from bullet spray, requiring an attacker to exercise keener judgment to kill or impair persons or animals. It might give victims reaction time before the next shot.
- When I was a boy, my dad and uncle (WWII vet) removed a .22 caliber pump repeater from home after finding me shooting .22 shorts into a basement 2x4. Two years later, I received a pump Daisy BB gun, and shot at wildlife in an undeveloped field along railroad tracks. I don’t own a gun.
- Ammunition sales require caliber matching buyer’s weapon registration, obstructing blind ammo sales, like showing ID when buying liquor.
- US Military & National Guard have better educated weapons.
Phil Schultz, Racine
