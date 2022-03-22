 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schultz: Reopen the pipeline

President Biden, please think about the country you swore an oath to and forget about your special interest political supporters for the time being. Reopen the oil pipeline and reverse your EO to stop drilling for oil on federal lands. This is even more important now that we won’t be importing any Russian oil. With gasoline and energy prices any higher people won’t be able to afford to drive to work. The cost of truck transportation of our food and clothing will increase the cost of these things tremendously. What does the average household buy that won’t be affected by the huge increase in the price of oil? The economy will eventually crash. I guess the low-information voters that actually believe the government exists to help them don’t realize that to “build back better” you need to completely destroy what we now have.

Dan Schultz, Racine

