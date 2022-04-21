 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schultz: Religious education

Childhood religious education may or may not begin, depending on various family situations/preferences at home. Sunday schools at churches of parental choice are a way of introducing religious values to often innocent children who have not yet experienced vicissitudes of broken or single parent families, and/or unsettlements.

As children age and experience public, private, or home-schooling situations today, at-school breakfasts and lunches are often a necessary choice for parents, many of whom work full-time jobs and positions in order to survive and make plausible raising a family, and providing for necessary financial needs and wants.

When growing adolescents begin to enter the life of reason during middle school in America, some think they have arrived at maturity, and entertain ideas about how they’d like to live their lives. Some think and feel they already have the answers for themselves; others only wish to leave their families and get out on their own.

If they are yet attending high school, vocational choices and job preparation might interest them; required core curriculum studies and selected elective education can help prepare them for a more balanced future.

Due to previous enacted Constitutional church/state separation laws, Sectarian religious education can’t be taught in public schools; but allowing elective courses in non-preferential comparative religious education could round out needed and lawfully respectful religious tolerance development in impressionable younger human minds, since choices of atheism or even Rastafarianism could be touched upon in somewhat sanitized, initial comparative religion familiarization frameworks.

Phil Schultz, Racine

