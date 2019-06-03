It’s not a real bad idea to put off checking on lottery tickets too soon. That way, a person can preserve hopes of winning a little longer. They might save a little money, too, since most lottery tickets are losers anyway, or pay so little it’s hardly worthwhile to even check them in the first place.
Phil Schultz
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.