It’s not a real bad idea to put off checking on lottery tickets too soon. That way, a person can preserve hopes of winning a little longer. They might save a little money, too, since most lottery tickets are losers anyway, or pay so little it’s hardly worthwhile to even check them in the first place. 

Phil Schultz

Racine

