Schultz: Possible Ukraine antidote

With the problems Russia is having with NATO and USA, it seems a possible separation like North/South Korea, North/South Vietnam and East/West Germany, for example, may be in the offing.

It should also be remembered from the Judeo-Christian Old Testament that King Solomon proposed to two women fighting for sole custody of a child that the child be divided into two parts, half to each woman. The Bible says that the woman who gave up custody was the one Solomon gave the contested child to because she loved the child more than the other, who accepted the bisection idea.

Sweden managed to stay neutral during World Wars I and II, and in 2022 maintains its neutrality, although it supplied machinery/war goods to Hitler in exchange for not being overtaken/occupied by Nazis.

Perhaps in the present situation it might be better if Ukraine voted/declared sovereign neutrality while facing NATO and Russia’s damaging internationalities and thereby trade with both sides for advantages.

The United States as neutral country could also deal better with its incredibly diverse nationalities which it purports to deal equally with and to mutual national advantage worldwide

P.S. I also remember the relatively famous photograph of the artist duChamp playing chess with a nude woman and his cubist painting, “Nude descending a Staircase.”

Phil Schultz, Racine

