 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schultz: Possible Ukraine antidote

  • 0

With the problems Russia is having with NATO and USA, it seems a possible separation like North/South Korea, North/South Vietnam and East/West Germany, for example, may be in the offing.

It should also be remembered from the Judeo-Christian Old Testament that King Solomon proposed to two women fighting for sole custody of a child that the child be divided into two parts, half to each woman. The Bible says that the woman who gave up custody was the one Solomon gave the contested child to because she loved the child more than the other, who accepted the bisection idea.

Sweden managed to stay neutral during World Wars I and II, and in 2022 maintains its neutrality, although it supplied machinery/war goods to Hitler in exchange for not being overtaken/occupied by Nazis.

Perhaps in the present situation it might be better if Ukraine voted/declared sovereign neutrality while facing NATO and Russia’s damaging internationalities and thereby trade with both sides for advantages.

The United States as neutral country could also deal better with its incredibly diverse nationalities which it purports to deal equally with and to mutual national advantage worldwide

People are also reading…

P.S. I also remember the relatively famous photograph of the artist duChamp playing chess with a nude woman and his cubist painting, “Nude descending a Staircase.”

Phil Schultz, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Egerton: A violence epidemic

Egerton: A violence epidemic

In this year, there has been an epidemic of shootings in addition to a COVID-19 epidemic. President Biden went on Feb. 3 to New York police he…

DeMatthew: Poor judgement

DeMatthew: Poor judgement

I was not aware that Vos had a cat or that he kept the cat in a bag, but I'm glad to see that he finally "left the cat out of the bag." I'm ta…

Fitzgerald: Embrace inflation

Fitzgerald: Embrace inflation

I'm really confused with all the complaining about inflation lately. Isn't this what they voted for? What did they think would happen when you…

Beranis: Vacant lots

Beranis: Vacant lots

I toured City of Racine vacant lots trying to understand the idea put forth by our local government before commenting.

Horton: Is this the best way?

Horton: Is this the best way?

The recent announcement that the City of Racine will be spending $1.5 million to build five homes in an effort to create affordable housing su…

Backmann: Recycle now

Backmann: Recycle now

According to City of Racine officials, the owners of the Kestrel Hawk landfill will not seek additional Wisconsin Department of Natural Resour…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News