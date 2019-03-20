An osmot: all lifeforms using selective osmotic digestion and conversion through osmosis to absorb and process useable energial forms in existing; excreting reusable waste which is sooner or later used by other osmotic life forms. Oxygen (breathing) is also used in osmotic life forms as an energy catalyst and is combined in the osmot with carbon when exhaled or released externally, and can be immediately used by osmotic plant forms to free more oxygen.
Present day robots may be stronger but not as efficient, nor presently is the volume of their waste (batteries, metallic, plastic, radioactive, electronic (silicon), and air/land/water pollutative components) more readily reusable/recyclable except through osmotic human efforts. Nature takes much longer to safely assimilate and sort them, perhaps centuries or eons, depending on the environments they are stored or disposed of in.
Exact or self-reproduction of/in either osmots or robots is presently impossible, especially in the “higher forms,” which can euphemistically be called “individuals.”
A comprehensive cost versus benefits analysis may be considered, but only applies indirectly to robots, since they have no innate financial sensibilities or osmot style needs, and may only be a further burden on the survival of osmots and a sustaining world environment.
I always wondered why the medieval writer Dante entitled his trilogy “The Divine Comedy.” I think I might be finally starting to “get it”…
Phil Schultz
Racine
