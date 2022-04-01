Schultz: Nuclear suicide

Vladimir Putin is using the threat of "nuclear suicide" to forward his "conquest" of the world; the unspoken challenge he seems to be forwarding is that of a worldwide Holocaust if he cannot get his way with the conquests that may follow Ukraine...

But the troubling, disregarded, often unassociated facts of much of our free capitalist-competitive laissez-faire scientific medical industrial-technological society and the "good life medias" espouse is causing another Holocaust of sorts, as the waste and garbage it produces is causing the trashing of the natural world and much of its available resources.

The term I put forward now for consideration is "Fusinuclear Wholocaust," because our overwhelming nonbiodegradable waste production/throwaway fast food culture, also including exploded and enriched or spent nuclear fuels may altogether render much or all of the earth uninhabitable for osmotic life forms, including human forms, because it seems that the pollution and/or the bombs may indeed destroy or render useless not only life forms, but the arguably inanimate benign earth itself.

Putin is making himself out to be another Hitler, with his "blitzkrieg" of Ukraine, but the citizens of the "free" world are already paying too high of a price for a viable future due to our wasteful living habits, while living and working here is generally becoming undesirable, unless we put our computer-augmented-viral heads in the sands of time...

Phil Schultz, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0