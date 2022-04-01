 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schultz: Nuclear suicide

  • 0

Vladimir Putin is using the threat of "nuclear suicide" to forward his "conquest" of the world; the unspoken challenge he seems to be forwarding is that of a worldwide Holocaust if he cannot get his way with the conquests that may follow Ukraine...

But the troubling, disregarded, often unassociated facts of much of our free capitalist-competitive laissez-faire scientific medical industrial-technological society and the "good life medias" espouse is causing another Holocaust of sorts, as the waste and garbage it produces is causing the trashing of the natural world and much of its available resources. 

The term I put forward now for consideration is "Fusinuclear Wholocaust," because our overwhelming nonbiodegradable waste production/throwaway fast food culture, also including exploded and enriched or spent nuclear fuels may altogether render much or all of the earth uninhabitable for osmotic life forms, including human forms, because it seems that the pollution and/or the bombs may indeed destroy or render useless not only life forms, but the arguably inanimate benign earth itself. 

People are also reading…

Putin is making himself out to be another Hitler, with his "blitzkrieg" of Ukraine, but the citizens of the "free" world are already paying too high of a price for a viable future due to our wasteful living habits, while living and working here is generally becoming undesirable, unless we put our computer-augmented-viral heads in the sands of time...

Phil Schultz, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mathis: Angry and embarrassed

Mathis: Angry and embarrassed

Interviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the position of Supreme Court justice. I have to agree with David Brooks of the New York Times th…

Johnson: Good for the soul

Johnson: Good for the soul

It's said confession is good for the soul. What if you're Republican and haven't got one? Robin Vos must tear his imaginary hair when fellow c…

Herman: Check the facts

Herman: Check the facts

Letters to the editor, Friday, March 18, 2022, from G.Kenneth Johnson M.D.: "Valid IDs are needed in many daily transactions: but not when voting."

Kristopeit: 2020 election probe

Kristopeit: 2020 election probe

In Friday’s paper, Judge Rihn was referenced as being frustrated with Robin Vos not providing texts and emails regarding the 2020 election inv…

Welch: Welcoming families

Welch: Welcoming families

I want to tell you about our family. They are from thousands of miles away in a country called Afghanistan.

Flancher: Ridiculous fees

Flancher: Ridiculous fees

I am writing in hopes that perhaps you can help me find out why as a taxpayer I am having to pay the South Shore Fire Department $1,100 for an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News