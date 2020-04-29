Schultz: Money laundering and public health

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the spread of coronaviruses, our cash money supply, which often has been called “filthy lucre” for a number of good reasons, brings to mind a sanitized answer for the exchange of money between all of us in our day to day lives.

For the large price of one hospital ventilator, maybe 10 or 20 200º fahrenheit electric currency and coin heaters/sanitizer units (ovens) could be manufactured, sold and installed in banks, stores and even restaurants; wherever money is exchanged. Cash money received during a day’s business would be collected, and heated overnight to kill bacteria and viruses, allowed to cool, and be sorted for use during the next day’s business transactions.

While this is not an end all to the problem, at least people could get sanitized change and/or money from purchases or withdrawals of all types involving cash, and at least be a deterrent to monetarily borne infections.

—

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0