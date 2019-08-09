{{featured_button_text}}

This is way late but maybe some people will see it.

Most, if not all, of the empty tennis ball cans with lids from the recent Racine on the Lake tournament were donated, through me, to next years Martin Luther King service day project at Gateway Technical College.

They will be fill with toiletries for those who need them. 

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Jeff Schultz

Racine

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments