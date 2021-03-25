 Skip to main content
Schultz: Making progress
Thanks to diligent work, medical science has made much progress in treating the COVID-19 coronavirus and its epidemic/pandemic proportions.

However, third or fourth vaccinations will probably be necessary in the future to address the distressing mutations the coronaviruses develop. Yearly shots or oral/inhaled medications, somewhat similar to yearly Flu shots or cold remedies, may become the norm to head off and cure the most prevalent and virulent strains identified.

It seems that we have entered a brave new world for human existence, which popular science fiction did not predict and we all should try to believe that medical science is acting in our better interests. Although no truly fail-safe remedies may ever be developed for our mutual “osmot” (all life forms using osmosis in one way or another to gain energy for continued existence and well being) survival and prosperity.

Develop viruses that nullify coronaviruses, and, safely nullify themselves after interaction/cure, when no longer needed?

Phil Schultz, Racine

