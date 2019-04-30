Try 3 months for $3

I for one believe in letters to the editors. Thank you for publishing my thoughts. I hope in some small way they might have increased your readership numbers. You have given me much more than any penny for my thoughts. I heard that the holy grail was saved in the Notre Dame fire. I have always known it as the Crown of Thorns.

I end here with a quote from H.D. Thoreau:

"An early unconverted saint, free from noontide or evening taint,

heathen without reproach, who did upon the civil day encroach,

and ever since its birth, had trod the outskirts of the earth..."

You may hear from me again, hopefully with news that's fit to print.

Phil Schultz

Racine

