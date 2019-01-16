While having a rambling conversation with my old friend Jerry Jarvinen, Jerry made the suggestion that if President Trump really wanted the southern wall, he should contact various law agencies and collect confiscated or surrendered steel weapons to be recycled. That would give the nation enough raw steel materials to actually build the wall for much less than $5 billion while at least forwarding internal security for us citizens.
Phil Schultz
Racine
