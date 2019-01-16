Try 1 month for 99¢

While having a rambling conversation with my old friend Jerry Jarvinen, Jerry made the suggestion that if President Trump really wanted the southern wall, he should contact various law agencies and collect confiscated or surrendered steel weapons to be recycled.  That would give the nation enough raw steel materials to actually build the wall for much less than $5 billion while at least forwarding internal security for us citizens.

Phil Schultz

Racine

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments