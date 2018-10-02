If major repair insurance was originally written into mortgages on all residences, the gradual deterioration of existing homes and neighborhoods could be avoided in many cases, as mortgage holders and owners would have no reason not to maintain, or have their properties repaired.
For example, this insurance would cover major costs of roofs, exterior appearance, heating/air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, sewer systems, and needed remodeling for safety, comfort and efficiency, providing much needed financial stability for working homeowners, many of whom purchase their properties on strict, marginal budgets to begin with, and would not be government subsidized, just mortgage industry regulation.
This insurance would probably extend the life of a home mortgage by approximately 10 years, but the need for second mortgages and costly stress borrowing to pay for major repairs could be reduced, or eliminated, and additional payments on mortgage principal and interest could be made earlier by those more fortunate.
Slum landlords would have little reason not to maintain or improve their properties.
Maintained private homes would retain better sale value, and basic "health" for retirement equity purposes.
"And, as the rich get richer, the poor get poorer." Let's end this vicious cycle.
Phil Schultz, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.