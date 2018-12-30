I used to have a rather cavalier attitude about giving blood every 6 months or so at the old Milwaukee Blood Center overlooking the lake on Ninth Street.
After contracting relapsing-remitting Multiple Sclerosis in 1989, and being deferred from giving blood permanently, I realized just how fortunate I was to have been able to have pride giving over a gallon of blood before being deferred.
Since the MS also makes me ineligible to donate a vital organ or tissue to another in need, I am basically useless for directly assisting another in need, except as an available specimen for cadaver studies after my demise.
I'm glad I gave when I could. It was one of my better decisions.
Phil Schultz, Racine
