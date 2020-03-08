Schultz: Future fuel

Distilled alcohol could be a renewable future fuel.

The technology is already available to adapt and produce graded alcohol fuel for use in combustion engines; the brand name Castrol is already available as castor bean oil prepared for lubrication.

Personal transportation would not rely on exotic expensive rare earth batteries nor would oil drilling or fracking be necessary, since alcohol production relies on surface or factory grown vegetation.

You might want to call this Big Alcohol in the Detroit/World transportation vernacular.

A suitable alcohol/vegetable oil fuel would be much better environmentally in almost every instance. Instead of going to the Moon or Mars, we might be able to get to the grocery store, laundromat, or entertainment in good style; and, our usually buried/denied transportation guilt might be less, I believe.

Speaking for myself, at 72 I don’t have much future left on Earth. I’ll leave it up to the world to decide or develop these thoughts; 40 years of advocacy for developing 20 Hp. 30 mph urban vehicles have been only Burma Shave Ads on the roadsides of America. I’ll drive slow as long as I can, since my processor and cameras are getting antiquated and past repair.

Phil Schultz, Racine

