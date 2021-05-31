Schultz: Dear Americans

I have before me as I sit in my rocking chair, five letters requesting contributions, many from Washington, C.D. The USO(2), Navajo SWRA, Planned Parenthood, NAACP.

I also receive mailings from (younameit), ASPCA, Am. Frmlnd. Trust, environmental groups, free magazine/catalogs and have a large resealable plastic bag full of return address labels and bumper stickers, not to mention the many trinkets, coins, dream chasers, etc., my return letters sealed with address labels instead of licking the flaps due to possible coronavirus transmission.

Recently I received the most recent $1400, plus my two shots in the arm, along with $484 Wisconsin Homestead Credit, both of which I am trying to hang onto “until the eagle grins”, to recall “Nobody Knows You”, popular during the Great Depression.

I also receive promissory letters of great winnings from Pub.Clearng.Hse. and other more scurrilous groups.

In terms of blame, the rich blame the poor and the poor blame the rich. One group eats “caviar”, the other fast food since they have little time to cook at home, the “enriched” grocery store food with both parents working, and having to rely on vitamin/mineral supplements for “balanced nutrition”.