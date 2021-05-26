Schultz: Caledonia police force is top-heavy

I read the article in The Journal Times regarding the Caledonia PD’s request to apply for a grant for two additional police officers.

I was astounded to read that Caledonia has 35 police officers. They have a chief, an assistant chief, three lieutenants and five sergeants.

It’s common knowledge in management circles that the most efficient structure is to have three to six people reporting to the person above them. That would mean you could eliminate the assistant chief position and since you have five sergeants, you could probably eliminate the three lieutenants, too.

The police force is top-heavy in the village.

I’m now paying $5,000 a year in property taxes and I know that doesn’t all go to Caledonia but I’m on the cusp of retirement and the number one thing that would cause me to leave Caledonia for a lower-cost area would be the property taxes. The Village Board needs to hold the line on expenses and taxes.

I’d like to thank Mr. Wishau and Ms. Martin for their “no” votes regarding this grant application.

Dan Schultz, Racine

