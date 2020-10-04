Schultz: A suggested new order

If Joe Biden were elected by popular vote as president, Donald Trump would become the second in executive command as Veep of Vice or vice-versa, eliminating the need for vice presidential running mates, and, maintaining and honoring the time-tested system of checks and balances guaranteed by our U.S. Constitution, and the word "indivisible" in the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance. The Electoral College could also be eliminated, along with the privilege of executive orders, unless both executives signed the orders, and, the legislative bills enacted by the House and Senate. The U.S. Supreme Court would retain the final say in congressional and/or executive disputes.