As the winter weather persists almost without pause, I want to acknowledge my paper carrier, Nancy, who hasn’t missed a day of delivery.
She will often place the bundle between the front and screen doors if there is likelihood of it getting wet. Such attention to her job in some difficult cold and snow conditions deserves special attention and gratitude.
Thank you, Nancy and crew.
Mary Lou Schuler
Racine
