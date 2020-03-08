Schuit: Protect our birds and our world

Audubon’s recently released 2019 report, Survival by Degrees: 389 Bird Species on the Brink, reveals that 389 species – nearly two-thirds of North American birds – may not survive the global climate crisis.

As warming temperatures change the availability of plants and animals that birds need for nesting, protection, and food, they are in serious danger of running out of the resources they depend on to survive. We are already seeing the catastrophic effects of extreme changes, sea level rise, longer fire seasons and droughts, and stronger hurricanes – extreme changes that are having disastrous and immediate impacts on birds and their migrations.

By holding warming to 1.5 C, as opposed to our current 3.0 C trajectory, we can avoid many of the increasingly dire consequences of climate change. To reach that goal, we must break even in emissions by reducing the amount of carbon we produce and absorbing what is produced through carbon removal technologies and natural solutions such as reforestation.

If we keep global warming at the lowest projected warming scenario, we can create a brighter future for 76% of at-risk bird species.

But we must take immediate action.