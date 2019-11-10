Schuit: A warning from the birds on climate change

Over the last five years, Audubon has used the latest climate models and more than 140 million bird records — including data collected from bird lovers like you — to assemble Survival by Degrees: 389 Bird Species on the Brink, a new, ground-breaking report forecasting the survival of North American birds through the end of the century in extraordinary detail.
The new report follows a study released last month showing there are 3 billion fewer birds in the U.S. and Canada today than there were in 1970, a decline of nearly 30%.
“Can you imagine not having the sounds of birds in the spring and the fall?” said David O’Neill, Audubon’s chief conservation officer. “That’s an emotional connection that people have to birds, and losing that [would be] horrible.
“From an environmental perspective, birds are absolutely a mirror for the health of the environment,” O’Neill continued. “If birds are doing poorly, the environment is doing poorly. And that means humans are doing poorly.”
Audubon’s science shows that 65% — 389 out of 604 — of North American bird species are at risk of extinction from climate change. Even common birds like the Red headed Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, American Goldfinch and our American Robin will experience declining populations and radically different ranges in the near future.
This report not only illustrates how our warming planet will impact the birds we all love but also shows us that if we act, there is still time to create a brighter future for birds and people. And we already have a lot of the tools we need to reduce the effects of global warming.
O’Neill said those concerned about the risks facing many bird species can take steps to reduce their own emissions, while also supporting policies that address climate change.
Another way to help? “[People] can grow their own backyard gardens that attract birds,” O’Neil said. “Those little small steps are meaningful, especially if they are embraced by millions of people.”
Read the report to learn what birds have been telling us for years: it is time to act. Read the report here: https://climate.audubon.org
Sue Schuit, Racine