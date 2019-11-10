Schuit: A warning from the birds on climate change

Over the last five years, Audubon has used the latest climate models and more than 140 million bird records — including data collected from bird lovers like you — to assemble Survival by Degrees: 389 Bird Species on the Brink, a new, ground-breaking report forecasting the survival of North American birds through the end of the century in extraordinary detail.

The new report follows a study released last month showing there are 3 billion fewer birds in the U.S. and Canada today than there were in 1970, a decline of nearly 30%.

“Can you imagine not having the sounds of birds in the spring and the fall?” said David O’Neill, Audubon’s chief conservation officer. “That’s an emotional connection that people have to birds, and losing that [would be] horrible.

“From an environmental perspective, birds are absolutely a mirror for the health of the environment,” O’Neill continued. “If birds are doing poorly, the environment is doing poorly. And that means humans are doing poorly.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}