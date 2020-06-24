Schroeder: To the Gateway graduating class

To the graduating class of Gateway Technical College, you have just received the greatest life lesson the school could possibly impart. This is your teachable moment. Life does not bend to your plans. Adversity requires you to dig deep into your soul, to draw on that strength, talent and resiliency that sustained you through college.
You have your degree and education. Nothing can take that away. Its value is not in a cap and gown, yard signs and Pomp and Circumstance. Its worth comes from the knowledge, skills and personal growth you attained while under the school’s wing.
This pandemic and the sacrifices we are all asked to make will teach you to put things in proper perspective. You have your whole life ahead, full of momentous experiences. For 120,000 people, there are no moments left. And for their quarantined families, there was no last moment to hold hands, to say 'I love you,' goodbye, as that final breath was drawn. When you experience a loss as deep as this, then you have the right to say you are truly heartbroken.
I am sorry you missed your graduation day. Your heartbreak was a ceremony that you would later complain was too hot, too long and too boring. I hope life never gives you real heartbreak and disappointment. But through these lessons learned, you discovered your strength and resilience. You know now you will survive and thrive. Have a nice life. Go save the world. Heaven knows, we need you.
Mary Ann Schroeder, Caledonia
