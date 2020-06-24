Schroeder: To the Gateway graduating class

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the graduating class of Gateway Technical College, you have just received the greatest life lesson the school could possibly impart. This is your teachable moment. Life does not bend to your plans. Adversity requires you to dig deep into your soul, to draw on that strength, talent and resiliency that sustained you through college.

You have your degree and education. Nothing can take that away. Its value is not in a cap and gown, yard signs and Pomp and Circumstance. Its worth comes from the knowledge, skills and personal growth you attained while under the school’s wing.

This pandemic and the sacrifices we are all asked to make will teach you to put things in proper perspective. You have your whole life ahead, full of momentous experiences. For 120,000 people, there are no moments left. And for their quarantined families, there was no last moment to hold hands, to say 'I love you,' goodbye, as that final breath was drawn. When you experience a loss as deep as this, then you have the right to say you are truly heartbroken.