Schreier: A man who has always put himself first

Mr. Landwehr, it is with the greatest concern I impart my sentiments regarding your letter comparing the impeachment trial of Donald Trump to the execution of Jesus Christ. After careful thought and consideration, I herewith inform you Jesus often referred to himself as "Son of Man." The common understanding is that "Son of Man" implies his humanity, and that "Son of God" implies his deity. He came from royalty to a world of sin not to judge but to save.

Jesus made himself no reputation and came to serve in the likeness of men (Phil. 2:7). Everything DJT does appears to be in the greater interest of his reputation and is very judgmental towards others. He has a record of extramarital affairs, failed business dealings, legal battles, and inciting violence at his rallies. Not once did Jesus incite violence, criticize anyone, or use profanity. Jesus never sowed discourse or criticized others based on physical appearance, height, weight, gender, sexuality, physical and cognitive disabilities, nationality, and or religious beliefs.