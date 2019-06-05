{{featured_button_text}}

I wonder why the Downtown YMCA is committed to replacing its facility at the same location. It doesn’t have to be at a prime Lake Michigan site.

That property would probably sell for a higher price to a developer if it didn’t need to build a Y. It could build more apartments, condos or restaurants.

A better location for the Y would be the lot at State and Main just north of the Ivanhoe restaurant. It would be an independent facility and would be near the proposed development across the street next to the lake.

Don Schoenleber

Racine

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments