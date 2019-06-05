I wonder why the Downtown YMCA is committed to replacing its facility at the same location. It doesn’t have to be at a prime Lake Michigan site.
That property would probably sell for a higher price to a developer if it didn’t need to build a Y. It could build more apartments, condos or restaurants.
A better location for the Y would be the lot at State and Main just north of the Ivanhoe restaurant. It would be an independent facility and would be near the proposed development across the street next to the lake.
Don Schoenleber
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.