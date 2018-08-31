McFarland's Auto recently closed, and I am writing to you to let you know about all the people who worked there and that made the place run smoothly.
John Sherwood worked as a mechanic for many years and helped grow the business. Sue McFarland worked in the office and did all the paperwork for the business. Cory Schmidt, who replaced John as a mechanic, also ran the shop and did a great job, took phone calls and processed invoices for McFarlands.
Carol Wiaterle worked in the office and did all the bookkeeping and payroll and did a wonderful job. Jerad McFarland worked on Saturdays in the shop,too.
So, to all that helped make McFarland's Auto a success over the years, great job and thank you for all your hard work and service.
Tara Schmidt
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.