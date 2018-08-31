Subscribe for 17¢ / day

McFarland's Auto recently closed, and I am writing to you to let you know about all the people who worked there and that made the place run smoothly.

John Sherwood worked as a mechanic for many years and helped grow the business. Sue McFarland worked in the office and did all the paperwork for the business. Cory Schmidt, who replaced John as a mechanic, also ran the shop and did a great job, took phone calls and processed invoices for McFarlands.

Carol Wiaterle worked in the office and did all the bookkeeping and payroll and did a wonderful job. Jerad McFarland worked on Saturdays in the shop,too.

So, to all that helped make McFarland's Auto a success over the years, great job and thank you for all your hard work and service.

Tara Schmidt

Racine

