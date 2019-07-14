{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Racine Community,

I have spent over 200 hours painting a bench for the Downtown Racine Corporation for the 2019 Bench Display all summer long. 

I was sadly informed that my bench was being vandalized. I have contributed to these art projects many years and I am truly disappointed that people must destroy property and ruin art for others. 

I wish that people would just stop and think before they destroy. Very sad and disappointed. 

Tara Schmidt

Racine

