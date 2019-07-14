Dear Racine Community,
I have spent over 200 hours painting a bench for the Downtown Racine Corporation for the 2019 Bench Display all summer long.
I was sadly informed that my bench was being vandalized. I have contributed to these art projects many years and I am truly disappointed that people must destroy property and ruin art for others.
I wish that people would just stop and think before they destroy. Very sad and disappointed.
Tara Schmidt
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.