Scherrer: Re-elect Vos

I have known Robin Vos for most all of my life.

Like myself, he was born and raised in the city of Burlington – right here in Racine County.

I have worked side-by-side with Robin on numerous charitable events. He is not afraid to sweat and get his hands dirty to get the job done. He is always right there with a “What can I do to help?” attitude.

Robin Vos had the intuition twenty-two years ago to see the potential in me to lead ChocolateFest to the next level. In 1999, he knew ChocolateFest needed new leadership. That leadership was only made possible with the support of many dedicated volunteers. Robin was one of them and Robin was right.

I see that same potential today in Robin Vos and the work he is doing for our State Assembly. Wisconsin needs him to continue in his proven leadership. His results have mattered: