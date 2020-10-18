Scherrer: Re-elect Vos

I have known Robin Vos for most all of my life.
Like myself, he was born and raised in the city of Burlington – right here in Racine County.
I have worked side-by-side with Robin on numerous charitable events. He is not afraid to sweat and get his hands dirty to get the job done. He is always right there with a “What can I do to help?” attitude.
Robin Vos had the intuition twenty-two years ago to see the potential in me to lead ChocolateFest to the next level. In 1999, he knew ChocolateFest needed new leadership. That leadership was only made possible with the support of many dedicated volunteers. Robin was one of them and Robin was right.
I see that same potential today in Robin Vos and the work he is doing for our State Assembly. Wisconsin needs him to continue in his proven leadership. His results have mattered:
- He passed Covid-19 legislation that increased resources and flexibility to first responders, scraped co-pays for testing, and expanded Senior Care coverage for eventual vaccinations and removed red tape that slowed treatments.
- He cut taxes on Wisconsin families and stopped efforts to increase property taxes.
- He focused on major problems too often overlooked by increasing funding to fight child trafficking.
- He cracked down on abusers and increased funding to those helping the victims, and passed legislation that expands access to life-saving drugs to help those suffering from drug addiction.
Robin has spent his life serving others. No doubt about it. He taught me that moral quality years ago and I try to continue that quality in my life today. I am proud to call Robin Vos my friend.
Robin Vos knows that service to others is the rent you pay for room here on earth.
Vote to keep Robin Vos for State Assembly on November 3rd.
Bil Scherrer, Burlington
