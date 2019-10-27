{{featured_button_text}}

It's time the Republican controlled Legislature, led by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, get back to work. They have only met once since June and have only scheduled three meetings through April. Each legislator is paid $50,000 per year and each has a staff that continues to get paid.

If Vos and Fitzgerald are pursuing a strategy to keep legislation from Gov. Tony Evers and a possible veto — shame on them! I expect to see a government that works and not one that sits on their back-sides hoping they can get enough new representatives to overcome a possible veto.

The public is watching and we expect more. We want action, not excuses.

Bill Schalk, Wind Point

